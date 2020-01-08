UAE invests AED1 trillion in airport infrastructure: GCAA Director-General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2020) The UAE has so far invested AED1 trillion (US$270 billion) in airport infrastructure development projects highlighted the General Civil Aviation Authority's Director-General.

In a statement released by the UAE aviation authority, Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi said such investments span development projects across the country and a fleet of 884 commercial aircraft.

The aviation sector is experiencing significant and rapid growth in air transport and airport construction and expansion, leading to the growth of regional and global economies, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region and the middle East, the world's fastest growing market, although Europe still maintains strong growth prospects until 2040.

According to forecast reports issued by the International Air Transport Association, IATA, passenger numbers will rise to 4.72 billion in 2020, up four percent from the 4.54 billion passengers recorded in 2019.

"I believe there is a need to inject more money in order to keep pace with massive and successive developments in the sector," Al Suwaidi noted.

The GCAA Director-General's remarks come ahead of the upcoming Global Investment in Aviation Summit, GIAS 2020, set to take place on 27th and 29th January. The summit, taking place in Dubai, will spotlight airport development projects and infrastructure investments as part of its two-day agenda.