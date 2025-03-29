UAE Invests Billions To Bolster Citizen Housing In 'Year Of Community'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2025 | 04:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2025) The UAE's housing sector for citizens witnessed a significant boost in the first quarter of 2025, designated as the "Year of Community," with the launch of extensive initiatives and projects reflecting the leadership's commitment to family stability and well-being.
The UAE is developing its citizen housing sector at both Federal and local levels through an ambitious strategy focused on innovation and excellence in solutions and services. This has contributed to a citizen homeownership rate exceeding 91 percent by the end of 2024, among the highest globally.
In January, over AED1 billion in housing approvals were granted under the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme to more than 1,300 citizens. The number of beneficiaries will increase throughout the year to meet all submitted housing requests.
The current waiting time for housing approval from the programme is only two months, which is among the shortest globally.
Since its establishment in 1999 until the end of 2024, the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme has supported over 90,000 Emirati citizens with an allocation of AED60 billion.
In Abu Dhabi, a housing benefits package worth AED6.75 billion has been approved, benefiting 4,356 Emirati citizens across the emirate.
The approved housing benefits package includes housing loans amounting to AED5.08 billion benefiting 3,172 citizens, land grants and ready-built houses valued at AED1.585 billion benefiting 1,100 citizens, as well as exemptions from housing loan repayments totalling more than AED94.8 million benefiting 84 senior citizens, limited-income retirees and beneficiaries of deceased citizens.
This package brings the total housing benefits delivered to citizens in Abu Dhabi since the establishment of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority to over 123,000, amounting to approximately AED168.
85 billion.
February saw the launch of the Al Saad residential project in Al Ain, spanning 1.23 million square metres with a total cost of AED993.7 million, providing 306 villas for citizens.
Furthermore, the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced the launch of a new "Value Housing Programme" to bolster versatility in the emirate's real estate market, improve living standards for individuals and families, and foster community integration.
Developments in Dubai include the implementation of housing projects worth AED5.4 billion across various areas in the emirate, supporting the Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme.
The projects will see 3,004 new homes being built for Emirati citizens. Of these, 1,181 homes will come up in Latifa City for beneficiaries under the housing loan category. For beneficiaries in the housing grant category, the projects envisage 606 new homes in Al Yalayis; 5, 432 in Wadi Al Amardi; 398 in Al Awir; 1, 200 in the Makan area of Hatta; 120 in Oud Al Muteena; and 67 in the countryside and rural areas of Dubai.
In March, Dubai Municipality launched the "Home First" initiative to provide housing solutions for Emirati families. It is a comprehensive set of urban planning amendments and housing solutions to strengthen family stability, foster social cohesion, and improve the quality of life for Emirati families.
In February 2025, the Sharjah Executive Council approved the first batch of beneficiaries for residential and investment land grants, totalling 2,000 recipients: 1,200 for residential land grants and 800 for investment land grants, distributed across the emirate's cities and regions.
Recent Stories
UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in 'Year of Community'
Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to celebrate Eid Al Fitr
Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain
European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..
US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA
Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment
Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal
UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..
Mohammad Abbas breaks four-year-old record against visitors in first Pak Vs. NZ ..
New Zealand defeat Pakistan by 73 runs in first ODI
UAE Team Emirates XRG regains lead in Volta a Catalunya
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in 'Year of Community'3 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to celebrate Eid Al Fitr3 minutes ago
-
Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries48 minutes ago
-
European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skills1 hour ago
-
UAE airports cement global leadership in sustainability, shape future of travel2 hours ago
-
UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims of earthquake2 hours ago
-
UAE Team Emirates XRG regains lead in Volta a Catalunya3 hours ago
-
UN Security Council condemns attack on Niger’s Kokorou town3 hours ago
-
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes Fiji3 hours ago
-
At least 4 killed in severe storms along Texas-Mexico border4 hours ago
-
Myanmar’s earthquake death toll jumps to over 1,0004 hours ago
-
US Treasury targets Hizballah finance team sanctions evasion network17 hours ago