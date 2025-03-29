UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in 'Year of Community'

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2025) The UAE's housing sector for citizens witnessed a significant boost in the first quarter of 2025, designated as the "Year of Community," with the launch of extensive initiatives and projects reflecting the leadership's commitment to family stability and well-being.

The UAE is developing its citizen housing sector at both Federal and local levels through an ambitious strategy focused on innovation and excellence in solutions and services. This has contributed to a citizen homeownership rate exceeding 91 percent by the end of 2024, among the highest globally.

In January, over AED1 billion in housing approvals were granted under the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme to more than 1,300 citizens. The number of beneficiaries will increase throughout the year to meet all submitted housing requests.

The current waiting time for housing approval from the programme is only two months, which is among the shortest globally.

Since its establishment in 1999 until the end of 2024, the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme has supported over 90,000 Emirati citizens with an allocation of AED60 billion.

In Abu Dhabi, a housing benefits package worth AED6.75 billion has been approved, benefiting 4,356 Emirati citizens across the emirate.

The approved housing benefits package includes housing loans amounting to AED5.08 billion benefiting 3,172 citizens, land grants and ready-built houses valued at AED1.585 billion benefiting 1,100 citizens, as well as exemptions from housing loan repayments totalling more than AED94.8 million benefiting 84 senior citizens, limited-income retirees and beneficiaries of deceased citizens.

This package brings the total housing benefits delivered to citizens in Abu Dhabi since the establishment of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority to over 123,000, amounting to approximately AED168.

85 billion.

February saw the launch of the Al Saad residential project in Al Ain, spanning 1.23 million square metres with a total cost of AED993.7 million, providing 306 villas for citizens.

Furthermore, the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced the launch of a new "Value Housing Programme" to bolster versatility in the emirate's real estate market, improve living standards for individuals and families, and foster community integration.

Developments in Dubai include the implementation of housing projects worth AED5.4 billion across various areas in the emirate, supporting the Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme.

The projects will see 3,004 new homes being built for Emirati citizens. Of these, 1,181 homes will come up in Latifa City for beneficiaries under the housing loan category. For beneficiaries in the housing grant category, the projects envisage 606 new homes in Al Yalayis; 5, 432 in Wadi Al Amardi; 398 in Al Awir; 1, 200 in the Makan area of Hatta; 120 in Oud Al Muteena; and 67 in the countryside and rural areas of Dubai.

In March, Dubai Municipality launched the "Home First" initiative to provide housing solutions for Emirati families. It is a comprehensive set of urban planning amendments and housing solutions to strengthen family stability, foster social cohesion, and improve the quality of life for Emirati families.

In February 2025, the Sharjah Executive Council approved the first batch of beneficiaries for residential and investment land grants, totalling 2,000 recipients: 1,200 for residential land grants and 800 for investment land grants, distributed across the emirate's cities and regions.