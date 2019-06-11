UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Invests In $2.15 Bn In AI: Report

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 10:00 PM

UAE invests in $2.15 bn in AI: Report

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2019) The UAE is the second highest regional investor in Artificial Intelligence (AI) over the past 10 years, investing $2.15 bn in total, according to the AI Maturity Report in the middle East and Africa (MEA) a new study commissioned by microsoft and conducted by Ernst & Young, EY.

''The bulk of this investment went towards social media and internet of Things, IoT, transactions. This was followed by notable spend across a further eight technologies, including smart mobile, gamification, and machine learning,'' the report said.

In fact, respondents ranked machine learning as the most useful AI technology, with Primary emphasis placed on decision support solutions. This was followed by smart robotics and text analysis, where customer interactions were the key focus.

The new research shows the state of AI within businesses across the UAE is expected to improve dramatically over the next three years, particularly as a growing number of executives look to AI to drive their digital agendas.

Already, 18 percent of businesses in the country consider AI their most important digital priority. Much of the UAE’s progress in elevating the AI agenda is a direct result of leaders across the country recognising that the technology is quickly becoming a key differentiator across all sectors and actively pursuing their AI agendas accordingly.

In fact, 94 percent of companies in the UAE report involvement in AI at executive management level – the highest percentage of any surveyed country in MEA.

"When we examine companies with high AI maturity, it’s clear that the technology is driven directly by the CEOs themselves. This high level of involvement typically results in greater investment in AI, broader adoption and a greater number of successful implementations," says Sayed Hashish, Regional General Manager at Microsoft Gulf.

Leadership capability in the UAE is also rated high when compared with other countries in MEA. While 64 percent of respondents believe they have moderate, little or no AI leadership competency, 24 percent of executives in the UAE rated themselves as highly competent, with another 46 percent indicating they are either competent or very competent.

The UAE’s open culture around AI is another highly positive indicator of the health of the technology within the country. Up 94 percent of UAE companies have ‘AI Strategy’ as an important topic at C-suite level and a significant 35 percent of companies say AI discussions are filtering down from top management right the way through to non-managerial levels.

"Executives across the UAE are already investing significantly in the training and education of their employees. At the same time, businesses are engaging with external parties to promote skills transfer and making a concerted effort to identify relevant use cases for AI," continues Microsoft’s Hashish.

"The country has made significant progress in elevating its AI agenda over the past three years, and all indicators point to the near future bringing significant improvement in the application of the technology as well."

Drawing on multiple sources of data, the AI Maturity Report in the Middle East and Africa determines, why, where and how AI is currently being used in business. The study is based on surveys, interviews and case studies from 101 companies across the Middle East and Africa. Seven major sectors were covered, including Health, Manufacturing and Resources, Financial Services, Professional Services, Retail, ICT and Media, Infrastructure and Transport. As such, it provides an inside view across both sectors and markets, combining local and regional views.

Related Topics

Africa Internet Technology Business Education Mobile Social Media UAE Young Progress Same Middle East Market Media All From Top

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed meets UAE students studying in G ..

3 minutes ago

Moldovan Foreign Minister-Designate Recalls Ambass ..

10 minutes ago

Remove stagnant water after rain to prevent dengue ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan to open airspace for Indian Prime Ministe ..

10 minutes ago

Meeting reviews various ongoing, completed project ..

17 minutes ago

US Lawmakers Urge Trump to Raise Judiciary Indepen ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.