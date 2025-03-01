UAE, Iran Discuss Ways To Deepen Cooperation
Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2025 | 02:46 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2025) The inaugural session of political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran took place on Friday, 28 February 2025, in Abu Dhabi.
The meeting was co-chaired by Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs, and Majid Takht Ravanchi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs of Iran. During the session, the two sides welcomed the convening of the first round of political consultations, highlighting it as an opportunity for addressing a wide range of files of mutual interest.
The consultations were attended by Saif Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Iran, and Reza Ameri, Ambassador of Iran to the UAE, as well as senior officials from both sides.
