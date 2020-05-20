UAE, Iranian health ministers review COVID-19 countermeasures

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2020) Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, has received a phone call from Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki wherein they exchanged views over the measures taken by the two countries in the fight against COVID-19.

Al Owais said during the call that the UAE has recently developed a rapid coronavirus laser testing technology that enable mass-scale screening with results made available in seconds.

"We are following up all latest techniques in the fight and rapid detection of the coronavirus," he said, expressing hope the new mass screening technique would underpin the national efforts made in this field.

He also referred to the UAE's newly developed stem-cell treatment as well as the establishment of 15 field hospitals which provide 5,759 beds for coronavirus patients.

The minister also highlighted the humanitarian initiatives carried out by the country since the onset of the crisis, saying, "The UAE has proved to the entire world its adherences to the principles of impartiality, neutrality and non-discrimination in its humanitarian stances, being a strong pillar of its politics.

"

The UAE has provided 630 tonnes of medical aid to 54 countries that should benefit 630,000 medics and worked closely with the World Health Organisation and its partners through the International Humanitarian City, considered the world's largest humanitarian hub, which contributed to transport 80 percent of the WHO's e global response to Covid-19.

The Iranian minister extended thanks to the UAE for its support for Iran to curb the spread of the diseases, stressing that the UAE assistance has helped provide Iranian frontline healthcare workers with protective equipment to enable them better deal with the pandemic.