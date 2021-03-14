UAE, Iraq discuss advancing transport sector

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2021) Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, discussed ways of strengthening relations in the transport sector with Iraqi Minister of Transport, Nasser Hussein Al-Shibli.

During the virtual meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries, exchanging experiences, as well as plans related to the sustainable global leadership of the two countries, increasing their competitiveness in the transport sector, and development projects that benefit that sector.

Al Mazrouei, said, "This meeting represents an advanced step towards entrenching the leadership of our two countries globally, and bringing the transport sector to the highest levels of competitiveness and attractiveness, by expanding the exchange of knowledge, experiences and best practices, and opening broad horizons for closer bilateral relations in a way that serves forward-looking trends and visions and ambitions of our wise leadership to take the sector to advanced levels.

"

Al-Shibli praised the transportation system in the UAE and the infrastructure associated with it, expressing his government's aspiration to bolster cooperation and exchange experiences between the two countries.