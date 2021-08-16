UAE, Iraq discuss proposal to form Emirati-Iraqi business council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2021) Abdullah Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Dr. Mudaffar Mustafa Al Jubouri, Ambassador of Iraq to the UAE, have discussed ways to boost economic relations between the UAE and Iraq.

During a recent visit to Abu Dhabi Chamber, the Iraqi Ambassador expressed his country’s interest in boosting economic cooperation with the UAE.

Both sides discussed a proposal to form an Emirati-Iraqi business council in cooperation with the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (UAE Chambers).

The Iraqi Ambassador gave a brief summary on the attractive foreign investment law in Iraq, calling on Emirati businessmen, entrepreneurs, and investors to invest in Iraq’s different economic sectors.

For his part, Al Mazrouei highlighted the readiness of the Abu Dhabi Chamber to promote joint economic cooperation with Iraq.

Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, attended the meeting.