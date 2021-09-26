UAE, Iraq explore joint parliamentary cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC, welcomed today Muhammad Al-Halbousi, Speaker of Iraq's House of Representatives, to discuss ways of bolstering of parliamentary friendship and cooperation between the two houses and coordinating stances and consultations towards regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The two sides also affirmed the importance of joint parliamentary cooperation to serve Arab and Islamic issues and rallying support for issues of top priorities at international parliamentary gatherings.

They also suggested the creation of a joint parliamentary friendship committee to realise the aspirations of the two countries in several areas, help exchange expertise and knowledge and best practices to serve parliamentary diplomacy and promote parliamentary legislative and supervisory frameworks.

Saqr Ghobash extended an invitation to Al-Halbousi to visit Expo 2020 Dubai.