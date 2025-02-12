UAE, Iraqi Presidents Discuss Bilateral Relations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 08:46 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Dr Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, President of the Republic of Iraq, discussed fraternal ties and opportunities to enhance cooperation between the UAE and Iraq in efforts to serve mutual interests and promote development and prosperity for their peoples.
This came as His Highness welcomed the Iraqi President at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi during his official visit to the UAE. His Highness extended a warm welcome to his guest, describing the UAE as his second home.
During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic, investment, and development sectors, as well as in renewable energy. They also explored opportunities to expand these areas of collaboration further.
The discussions covered a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, with a particular focus on developments in the middle East. Both leaders emphasised the need for a clear path towards a comprehensive and lasting peace based on the two-state solution and underscored the importance of diplomatic efforts that support the aspirations of the region’s peoples for security, stability, and development.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed the strength of UAE-Iraq relations and the UAE’s consistent approach in supporting Iraq’s stability, as well as its people’s aspirations for progress and prosperity.
His Highness expressed the shared commitment of both countries to exploring new avenues of cooperation, particularly in development sectors. His Highness also underscored the UAE’s keenness to strengthen collaboration and coordination with Iraq to serve mutual interests and enhance regional stability and security, especially in light of ongoing developments in the region.
The Iraqi President, in turn, expressed his appreciation to His Highness for his warm hospitality. He commended the UAE’s steadfast support for the Iraqi people and wished the country continued progress and prosperity.
His Excellency President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid also reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to further strengthening cooperation with the UAE in ways that serve their shared interests and benefit their peoples and the wider region.
The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Abdulla Matar Al Mazrouei, UAE Ambassador to Iraq, a number of senior officials and the delegation accompanying the Iraqi President.
