UAE Is A Country Where Nothing Is Impossible: Al-Jundi Journal, April Issue

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2023 | 12:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2023) Al-Jundi journal issued by the UAE Ministry of Defence has published its new April 2023 issue No. 591.

Through its latest issue published in both Arabic and English, the journal using research and analysis touched on several vital issues and topics, as well as the most important events and news related to the Ministry of Defence and the UAE Armed Forces.

Under the title "A country where nothing is impossible”, Al-Jundi said in its editorial, "The UAE is a country where nothing is impossible and a role model for building, achievement and giving, as it transformed overnight from a young emerging country to an advanced one capable of invading space and embracing the moon, from a country that yesterday relied on oil as a Primary source of income to a country of science and research that explores planets and enters the world of space from its widest gates."

The new issue of "Al-Jundi" touches on the most prominent political, military, and security events, new weapons, as well as scientific and technological developments achieved by modern technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) in the military field.

The Journal’s main file section of the April 2023 issue came titled “ChatGPT & The Future Information Wars… Who Gains Control? In its “Studies and Analyses” section, Al-Jundi offered a study titled: “Doomsday Clock”, in addition to another study titled: “How Armies Prepare for the Repercussions of Climate Change?”.

The Journal dedicated sections for the opinions and analyses of elite Emirati and Arab writers discussing various issues and matters of interest to readers.

Founded in 1973, Al Jundi's first issue was published in October, covering the news and activities of the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates, and through a set of distinguished writers and experts in defence and security from around the world, Al-Jundi publishes studies, research, reports, and specialised military files, dealing with research and analysis many vital issues and topics of interest for its followers in the UAE, the Arab region and the world.

