UAE is a global role model in sustainable development: President of 74th session of UN General Assembly

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2020) The President of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, emphasised that the UAE is a global role model in sustainable development, in light of its significant global efforts in sharing renewable energy solutions across the world.

He praised its continued support to the organisation's programmes, especially at the humanitarian and development levels.

In his remarks to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Bande said that the UAE has a unique current and future vision in the renewable energy sector at the national level, and is carrying out a number of vital projects.

The country is also the headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency, IRENA, which stems from its belief in the importance of this sector in achieving sustainable development, he noted.

Regarding projects carried out and funded by the UAE worldwide, Bande said, "The UAE exerts significant efforts, and is a role model in this regard. The UAE's support is not limited to a specific region, but includes many regions of the world, such as in the Caribbean and Pacific countries.

Speaking about the efforts that should be undertaken to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030, he indicated the importance of enhancing joint international cooperation among various countries of the world in this field, exchanging information and expertise, and working hard to find ways to provide the necessary financing for the implementation of renewable energy projects in many countries.

While lauding the UAE's support for the UN programmes, he stressed the need to find ways to provide the necessary financing for the implementation of renewable energy projects in many countries.

Regarding his participation in the tenth session of the Assembly of IRENA, Bande expressed his pleasure at being in the UAE and participating in this important global event, which supports the efforts of the UN to achieve its goals of sustainable development and the deployment of renewable energy solutions throughout the world.