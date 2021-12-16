UAE is a significant partner to International Atomic Energy Agency: Director-General of IAEA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has said that the UAE is a significant partner to the IAEA, noting that it is the first Arab country to own and operate integrated and advanced nuclear power plants, within the framework of its Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme.

In an interview with the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of a lecture he presented at Khalifa University yesterday, Grossi said, "We have a fruitful cooperation with the UAE that extends for decades and includes many fields, such as technical, science, agriculture and environmental protection."

He added that the cooperation between the UAE and IAEA is dynamic, commending the presence of distinguished educational institutions in the UAE - such as the Khalifa University of Science and Technology - that are interested in nuclear science and all related technologies and fields.

He expressed his pleasure at visiting the UAE on his first official visit to the country as Director-General of the IAEA, where he met high-ranking officials. He commended the strong relationship between the UAE and the International Atomic Energy Agency, highlighting IAEA’s keenness to further develop prospects for cooperation at various levels.

He also expressed his happiness at visiting the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in the Al Dhafra Region in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi that currently produces clean electricity and contributes to accelerating the reduction of the carbon footprint of the energy sector in the UAE.

He praised the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant’s pioneering role played by the human cadres working in this project, stressing that peaceful nuclear energy supports global efforts to combat climate change.

Yesterday, Rafael Mariano Grossi held a lecture at Khalifa University of Science and Technology on "Collaborating to Advance Nuclear Energy in the UAE and Beyond", during which he highlighted the fruitful cooperation between the UAE and the IAEA and the UAE's efforts to combat climate change.

He praised Khalifa University for hosting the Emirates Nuclear Technology Centre, which is responsible for conducting research on the main topics related to nuclear energy technology.

Last October, Khalifa University hosted leaders of the world nuclear energy community for the region’s first International Congress on Advances in Nuclear Power Plants (ICAPP) to discuss the industry’s future direction.