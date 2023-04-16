UAE is among largest international investors in Brazil: Chairman of UAE Chambers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2023) Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Federation of the UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (UAE Chambers), and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, affirmed the strength of the UAE-Brazilian relations in various sectors, driven by the support of the two countries' leadership, which reflected positively on the levels of bilateral trade, economic cooperation and mutual investments.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), on the occasion of the visit of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to the UAE, Al Mazrouei said that this visit reaffirms the Brazilian leadership's keenness to continue strengthening bilateral ties across various domains, especially development and economy, in a way that serves the mutual benefit of the two friendly countries.

The Chairman of UAE Chambers stated that the UAE is among the largest international investors in Brazil, calling on the two countries' business environments to explore more commercial and investment opportunities, launch joint initiatives and projects, and focus on priority and competitive sectors on both sides, such as energy, sustainability, food security, mining, information technology, and pharmaceutical industries.

Al Mazrouei stressed that bilateral relations between do not stop at the UAE and Brazilian markets, pointing out that the UAE market is a commercial gateway and an ideal starting point for access to the Arab, Indian, Asian and African markets, which represents an ideal opportunity for the Brazilian business sector by benefiting from the attractive business environment and infrastructure.

“On the other hand, the UAE is looking forward to benefit from the promising investment and trade opportunities in the Brazilian market - the largest market in Latin America - and build on its distinguished relations with the Brazilian side to enhance its economic presence in the South American continent, in line with the UAE's economic diversification policies and economic strategic goals,” he added.

Al Mazrouei concluded by stating that that the Federation of the UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry is keen on supporting Brazilian industrial companies wishing to establish economic, commercial and investment cooperation relations with industrial companies and institutions operating in the Emirates.