UrduPoint.com

UAE Is Among Largest International Investors In Brazil: Chairman Of UAE Chambers

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2023 | 05:00 PM

UAE is among largest international investors in Brazil: Chairman of UAE Chambers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2023) Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Federation of the UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (UAE Chambers), and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, affirmed the strength of the UAE-Brazilian relations in various sectors, driven by the support of the two countries' leadership, which reflected positively on the levels of bilateral trade, economic cooperation and mutual investments.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), on the occasion of the visit of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to the UAE, Al Mazrouei said that this visit reaffirms the Brazilian leadership's keenness to continue strengthening bilateral ties across various domains, especially development and economy, in a way that serves the mutual benefit of the two friendly countries.

The Chairman of UAE Chambers stated that the UAE is among the largest international investors in Brazil, calling on the two countries' business environments to explore more commercial and investment opportunities, launch joint initiatives and projects, and focus on priority and competitive sectors on both sides, such as energy, sustainability, food security, mining, information technology, and pharmaceutical industries.

Al Mazrouei stressed that bilateral relations between do not stop at the UAE and Brazilian markets, pointing out that the UAE market is a commercial gateway and an ideal starting point for access to the Arab, Indian, Asian and African markets, which represents an ideal opportunity for the Brazilian business sector by benefiting from the attractive business environment and infrastructure.

“On the other hand, the UAE is looking forward to benefit from the promising investment and trade opportunities in the Brazilian market - the largest market in Latin America - and build on its distinguished relations with the Brazilian side to enhance its economic presence in the South American continent, in line with the UAE's economic diversification policies and economic strategic goals,” he added.

Al Mazrouei concluded by stating that that the Federation of the UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry is keen on supporting Brazilian industrial companies wishing to establish economic, commercial and investment cooperation relations with industrial companies and institutions operating in the Emirates.

Related Topics

India Technology Business Chambers Of Commerce UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Brazil Chamber Market Commerce From Industry Asia Arab

Recent Stories

ADCB, Al Hilal Bank sign partnership with Bank of ..

ADCB, Al Hilal Bank sign partnership with Bank of London and the Middle East

1 hour ago
 Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation all ..

Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation allocates AED10 million in suppor ..

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in MENAP Finance Ministers and Ce ..

UAE participates in MENAP Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting

2 hours ago
 Third UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

Third UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

2 hours ago
 UAE is India&#039;s second biggest export destinat ..

UAE is India&#039;s second biggest export destination, third biggest source for ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces opening of nominations for 26t ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.