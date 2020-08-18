UAE is an honourable model in humanitarian field: Hamdan bin Zayed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has said that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, plays a pivotal role to enhance responses to the humanitarian crises and promotes its ongoing support to victims of conflicts and disasters around the world.

In a statement on the occasion of the World Humanitarian Day, celebrated on the 19th August every year, Sheikh Hamdan underscored that the UAE's commitment to its humanitarian responsibilities in line with its policy and international humanitarian policies as well.

The Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent said that the country plays a vital role in enhancing emergency response to humanitarian crises that plague many countries in the world.

He reiterated the country's humanitarian commitment in alleviating the suffering of people, noting that the UAE has become an important station in boosting the international humanitarian work, thanks to the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Sheikh Hamdan referred to the great humanitarian role that the country has undertaken to limit the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic globally, and its initiatives that have benefited many countries around the world, by sending medical aid to help them deal with the pandemic and limit its spread.

He highlighted the UAE's commitment to strengthening its humanitarian efforts around the world as well as adopting initiatives that would make a difference in various countries by providing comprehensive humanitarian assistance to beneficiaries wherever and whenever they wish.

Sheikh Hamdan reiterated that the UAE's achievements in the aid sector, impose a greater commitment to humanity in order to alleviate the suffering of unprivileged communities around the world.

He also referred to the country's permanent efforts in reducing poverty by providing the basic necessities of life to beneficiaries across the world. His Highness said that the UAE welcomes the international recognition from different countries, peoples and humanitarian organisations highlighting the efforts undertaken by the UAE in the humanitarian and development aid sectors.

He appealed to the international community to shoulder its responsibility to alleviate the hardships of the underprivileged caused by the spread of poverty and hunger in the region, calling on donors to fulfill their commitments to regional and international humanitarian organisations to avoid any gap in the fulfillment of humanitarian needs which may exacerbate the suffering of refugees and displaced persons whose numbers are increasing as a result of successive crises and disasters, especially in the Arab world.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed pointed out that the ERC has recently expanded its activities and operations and strengthened its response to the critical humanitarian conditions in the region. "The world must make the best out of World Humanitarian Day by exerting all efforts, exchanging ideas and coordinating programmes and operations to save the lives of millions of people who are in danger," he added.

He also praised the efforts of the ERC in humanitarian, relief and development areas around the world, noting that the ERC has become an efficient agency in dealing with humanitarian challenges in many areas. He thanked on-the-ground ERC volunteers and staff across many crises areas and conflict zones for providing support and care to victims and underprivileged persons living in difficult situations.

Sheikh Hamdan saluted the sacrifices made by the humanitarian staff and volunteers who had lost their lives, while on the humanitarian duties trying to rescue lives of others.