UAE is an honourable model in humanitarian field: Khalifa Foundation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2019) The UAE has carried out relief and development initiatives in challenging humanitarian situations in many regions around the world, a top official said on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day. Such humanitarian projects have supported victims of crises, conflicts and wars and contributed to improving their lives, Mohammed Haji Al Khouri, Director-General of Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, said in a statement on Sunday.

The UAE has offered aid through charity and humanitarian foundations in the country, and has topped a list of donor countries contributing to the United Nation's Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan, YHRP 2019, according to the report of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, UNOCHA.

Al Khouri pointed out that supporting Arab populations is a priority in the UAE policy. "It is based on human and ethical foundations promoted by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The UAE is very keen to support Arab peoples and reduce their suffering," he noted.

The official highlighted that the UAE has become a key centre for the launch of relief and development initiatives, thanks to the innovative initiatives of humanitarian and charity foundations operating in the country.

Al Khouri stressed the keenness of the UAE to strengthen its humanitarian efforts around the world and move forward in the direction set by the wise leadership to support human dignity. He added that the country is constantly strengthening its efforts towards eliminating illiteracy, poverty and famine, and reducing the suffering of people in underdeveloped countries.

The Director-General stressed the need to reinforce cooperation between humanitarian organisations and agencies and praised the efforts of volunteers and workers in the field.

World Humanitarian Day is celebrated across the world on 19th August every year to laud relief work and those who risk their lives to serve the humanity.