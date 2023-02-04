UrduPoint.com

UAE Is Committed To Achieving Sustainability, Preserving Natural Resources For Future Generations: Hamdan Bin Zayed

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2023 | 09:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD), has emphasised the UAE’s commitment to achieving sustainability, and protecting and preserving natural resources for future generations.

In a statement marking the 26th UAE National Environment Day, Sheikh Hamdan affirmed that Abu Dhabi attaches high priority in its agenda to protecting the environment and preserving natural resources.

His Highness noted that the UAE has a long and established history in the field of sustainability, which began with the initiatives launched by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who provided a vision for the UAE's future in sustainable development.

“This was the same approach which the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan followed, and President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan kept alive, further enhancing the country's leading role in promoting sustainability globally and preserving natural resources and ecosystems for generations to come,” Sheikh Hamdan explained.

He added that the theme of this year's National Environment Day, “Towards a Sustainable Future”, aligns with the UAE President's announcement of 2023 as the ‘Year of Sustainability', and epitomises the great importance he attaches to driving sustainability as one of the UAE's top priorities, a fact that is clear in the UAE's past, present and future plans and initiatives.

Sheikh Hamdan also highlighted the emirate and the EAD's journey in promoting sustainability and preserving the environment, through the many comprehensive laws and regulations, awareness campaigns and initiatives, which are designed to keep pace with the rapid development that the emirate, the country and the region as a whole are experiencing.

