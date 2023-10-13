Open Menu

UAE Is Committed To Sustainable Development: Saqr Ghobash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2023 | 09:30 PM

UAE is committed to sustainable development: Saqr Ghobash

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), said that the UAE has always pursued a balance between development and environmental protection.

Under the guidance of its leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE is playing an active role in supporting the global efforts to reduce the effects of climate change at the regional and international levels, he added.

He made these statements while participating in the Ninth G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit P20), hosted and organised by the Indian parliament, in cooperation with the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), on 13th-14th October 2023.

The event was attended by Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha, and several officials and parliamentary speakers.

Ghobash pointed out that the UAE will host COP28, which will take place at Expo City Dubai in late November 2023 and will review the global efforts and actions to reach net-zero emissions and limit the global temperature rise to 1.5°C.

The UAE will make COP28 a turning point for global climate action, in line with the vision of the country’s leadership, and plans to speed up the transition to a fair and clean energy sector, facilitating the financing of climate action, improving people’s well-being, and engaging everyone in the process, he added. " These goals are in line with the overall international efforts to achieve sustainable development," he added.

World peace and security, as well as social, economic, and political stability, depend on two key factors, which are tackling climate issues and investing in clean and renewable energy sources through a fair and responsible energy transition, and utilising advanced technologies to deal with the effects of climate change, Ghobash further said.

The transition to renewable energy sources requires all parliaments and regulatory bodies to work diligently with their national executive institutions to formulate and adopt long-term national resolutions based on sound and transparent legislative frameworks to regulate the national approach to all matters related to financing and investing in the renewable and clean energy sector, including regulating all relevant inputs, such as electricity, transportation, fuel markets, and others, he added.

They must also review existing policies and procedures related to achieving sustainable development, most notably addressing the measures taken by various countries to respond to natural disasters caused by climate change, as well as cooperate with regional and international parliamentary institutions to agree on renewable energy goals, means of financing, and ways of achieving international equity in sustainable development, including forging agreements to provide financial and technical assistance to the most vulnerable and impoverished nations, he further added.

As the UAE prepares to host COP28, the FNC will work with the IPU to hold a parliamentary meeting, which will aim to coordinate legislative actions that will help ensure a secure and sustainable future for all people without exception.

Related Topics

India Electricity Parliament UAE Dubai Ipu Sabha October November Market Event All

Recent Stories

Protests against Israeli aggression in Palestine

Protests against Israeli aggression in Palestine

26 minutes ago
 JUI-F holds rally to show solidarity with Palestin ..

JUI-F holds rally to show solidarity with Palestinian Muslims

28 minutes ago
 Introductory talk on books held at PU Library

Introductory talk on books held at PU Library

28 minutes ago
 LDA seals, demolishes 23 illegal constructions

LDA seals, demolishes 23 illegal constructions

28 minutes ago
 OIC envoy on Kashmir visits LoC; supports Pakistan ..

OIC envoy on Kashmir visits LoC; supports Pakistan's stance

26 minutes ago
 DC visits Civil Hospital to inspect medical facili ..

DC visits Civil Hospital to inspect medical facilities

31 minutes ago
PM reiterates sternness against smuggling, corrupt ..

PM reiterates sternness against smuggling, corruption as efforts coming to fruit ..

31 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt to observe Oct 27 as Black Day to conde ..

Sindh Govt to observe Oct 27 as Black Day to condemn illegal occupation of Kashm ..

35 minutes ago
 Hari Welfare Association calls for enforcing laws ..

Hari Welfare Association calls for enforcing laws for protection of rural women

35 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhamm ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan takes notice of M ..

35 minutes ago
 FHI delegation calls on health minister

FHI delegation calls on health minister

35 minutes ago
 Speakers term two-state solution to Israel-Palesti ..

Speakers term two-state solution to Israel-Palestine conflict complex challenge

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East