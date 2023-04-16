UrduPoint.com

UAE Is India's Second Biggest Export Destination, Third Biggest Source For Imports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2023 | 02:30 PM

UAE is India&#039;s second biggest export destination, third biggest source for imports

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2023) The UAE continues to be the second most important export destination for India, according to annual trade figures released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry here.

The US and the UAE retained the first and second places respectively in this category during the financial year 2022-23, the Ministry’s figures showed.

The figures for the year were released a fortnight after the new year began. They showed that India's overall exports of merchandise and services rose by six percent during the financial year that got over at the end of last month.

The Netherlands rose to the third place in this category during the same period, replacing China.

The importance of The Netherlands was owed to a high level of refined petroleum products through the maritime nation last year.

The Ministry simultaneously released India’s trade figures for March 2023, soon after the month ended. It showed the UAE in second place after the US among India’s export destinations. On India’s import graph, the UAE was in third place during last month, after China and Russia.

Among the GCC states, only Saudi Arabia figured among India’s top export destinations and sources of imports. The Kingdom was in the eighth place for Indian exports and in the fifth place as an import source.

Related Topics

India Exports Import Russia China UAE Same Saudi Arabia Netherlands March Commerce Industry Top

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces opening of nominations for 26t ..

5 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Brazilian Federal Senat ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Brazilian Federal Senate discuss enhancing relations

6 minutes ago
 Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits Japan&#039;s Bonin I ..

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits Japan&#039;s Bonin Islands

6 minutes ago
 DEWA wins two awards at Hydrogen Future Awards 202 ..

DEWA wins two awards at Hydrogen Future Awards 2023

6 minutes ago
 China launches new meteorological satellite

China launches new meteorological satellite

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.