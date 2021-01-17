UAE is keen to diversify energy sources: Suhail Al Mazrouei

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2021) The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure is cooperating with Federal and local authorities to achieves goals 6,7 and 11 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), through implementing projects and initiatives aimed at making cities and communities comprehensive, safe, flexible and sustainable by 2030, in line with the UAE Centennial 2071 and the ministry’s contributions to the UAE’s preparations for the next 50 years.

In his statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the occasion of tomorrow’s launch of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2021, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, stated that the Ministry, in cooperation with its partners in federal and local authorities and the private sector, has launched a range of projects and initiatives to achieve the future aspirations of the country, including the "Buildings and Roads Sustainability Framework," which aims to implement the federal roads and buildings sustainability guidelines that was drafted, in line with the best global practices, to meet the UAE’s needs and requirements.

"The UAE is keen to diversify its energy sources and protect the environment. The country has followed a long-term approach to plan the future of the energy sector. In 2017, the UAE launched its 2050 Energy Strategy, which is the country’s first unified energy plan that creates balance between production and consumption, global environmental obligations and ensuring a growth-friendly economic environment for all sectors. The country also aims to raise the clean energy contribution in the total energy mix to 50 percent by 2050," he added.

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has achieved significant outcomes, in terms of reducing water, energy consumption and carbon emissions for new residential projects implemented by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme in various emirates, in support of the UAE government’s orientations and vision for 2021 related to sustainable development, he noted.

Al Mazrouei also pointed out that the ministry is utilising advanced technologies in the implementation of development projects, to ensure sustainability and reduce development costs and time.

Achieving goals 6,7 and 11 of the SDGs requires a clear approach by stakeholders to overcome challenges facing cities, he added, stressing that this approach requires the correct management of infrastructure and harnessing the capacities of the government, business sector and the community around the country, and throughout the world.

Al Mazrouei affirmed that the ministry is committed to monitoring air quality related to maintenance and construction projects, to create a healthy working environment and ensure the safety of workers, both inside and outside their workplaces.

The ministry has developed a federal building sustainability system that comprises five pillars, which are reducing energy consumption and raising efficiency, reducing water consumption while protecting the natural environment, reducing the impact of climate change, achieving wellbeing and comfort, and enhancing internal air quality and maintaining thermal insulation.

The ministry also drafted a federal road sustainability system, the first of its kind in the UAE, which supports the development of roads, in addition to a green purchasing policy that aims to decrease the use of substances that harm the environment and people.

The ministry also established eight national rest lounges for truck drivers, to improve and develop the efficiency of federal roads and ensure safe transportation using recycled materials and green technologies.

Under the framework of its efforts to ensure the sustainability of water resources in the country, the ministry previously launched the "Water Security Strategy 2036," which covers all elements of water supplies, with the participation of all national departments and authorities.

The strategy aims to address future water security challenges from a long-term perspective, such as the scarcity of drinking water and the depletion of groundwater.

Moreover, in August 2015 gas and diesel prices were deregulated and a new pricing policy linked to global prices was adopted.

The ministry also launched a national consumption rationalisation campaign, which aims to raise the awareness of the Emirati community and urge its members to ration consumption.