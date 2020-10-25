UrduPoint.com
UAE Is Keen To Enhance International Cooperation To Achieve Global Prosperity, Says Mohammed Bin Rashid

UAE is keen to enhance international cooperation to achieve global prosperity, says Mohammed bin Rashid

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2020) Under patronage of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the World Government Summit Foundation, in partnership of the United Nations, is organising high-level virtual celebratory event entitled "75 Minutes for Global Collaboration" on Monday.

The event will address the importance of international cooperation, multilateralism and the need to strengthen it in order to achieve the goals of universal prosperity. António Guterres, UN Secretary-General, a number of ministers and senior officials will attend the event.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid asserted that the UN provides many services to the world in the fields of development, humanitarian services, international cooperation, and multilateralism. He also affirmed UAE’s commitment to support all the UN’s efforts, programmes and initiatives that map the future of development.

Sheikh Mohammed said, "The United Arab Emirates is keen to enhance international cooperation to achieve global prosperity and has always been a strong supporter for the international organisation".

His Highness added, "As we celebrate the United Nation’s 75th anniversary, we must highlight its successfully efforts that opened constructive communication channels, encouraged governments to develop and helped boosting the values of peace and coexistence around the world. The UAE shares the same values and principles and work closely with the UN to enable countries to prepare for the future and develop the required tools and solutions to deal with its challenges."

The event will discuss ways to enhance international partnerships, digital cooperation, global digital communities, empowering youth and future leaders and utilization of modern technologies to find innovative solutions for future challenges.

