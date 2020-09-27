UAE is meeting its humanitarian commitments, says Minister of State for Foreign Affairs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2020) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, has said that the UAE is meeting its humanitarian commitments, in line with the approach established by the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He also noted that this approach is one of the cornerstones of the country’s foreign policy.

In his speech during a ministerial meeting at the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, CICA, which was held recently via video conferencing, Gargash said that the UAE was one of the first countries to support other nations following the COVID-19 outbreak, and it organised humanitarian initiatives aimed at reducing the spread of the virus.

He added that under the framework of the UAE’s continuous support for the global efforts aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19, the country provided medical supplies and personal protection equipment to 118 countries, benefitting over 1.47 million health workers around the world.

The UAE has managed, despite the dire circumstances, to continue its national projects and activities, such as the construction of a peaceful nuclear energy plant and the launch of the Hope Probe to Mars, he further added.

"Our region urgently needs to overcome difficulties and tensions, maintain security and stability, resolve disputes, achieve peace, reinforce regional and international cooperation, combat extremism and terrorism, and promote the values of tolerance and mutual understanding," Gargash further said.

He also pointed out that the UAE has clearly shown its commitment to resolving international disputes through dialogue and diplomatic means, as well as helped maintain global peace and security, exerted efforts to contain crises, provided relief aid to refugees in areas of conflicts, and consolidated its bilateral, regional and international relations.

"The UAE recently signed a historic peace accord with Israel, which will enable the two countries to start a new era and cooperate in reinforcing peace and security in the region. We believe that this accord will strengthen our role in supporting the peace process based on a two-state solution," Gargash explained.

He then stressed that the UAE, since its establishment, has been adopting a moderate and peaceful agenda both locally and internationally while pointing out that its community is based on the values of openness, tolerance and respect, and it has ensured women’s rights and denounced any ideologies that incite violence and discrimination.

In terms of its foreign policy, the UAE aims to promote moderation by working with its international partners to combat extremism, sectarianism and terrorism, Gargash said in conclusion.