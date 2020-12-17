UAE is one of the key strategic partners of Tajikistan in Middle East: Tajik Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2020) Sharifi Bahodur Mahmudzoda, Ambassador of Tajikistan to the UAE, stated that the UAE is one of the key strategic partners of Tajikistan in the middle East.

He said that the overall cooperation between the two countries was subsequently consolidated, after the Consulate of Tajikistan in Dubai was launched in 2007, and the Tajik Embassy was inaugurated in Abu Dhabi in 2011.

In his exclusive statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), he said, "On 18th December, 1995, the diplomatic relations between the UAE and Tajikistan were established, which were developed and strengthened over 25 years. This year, we will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and our cooperation for the well-being of our peoples."

Mahmudzoda pointed out that the value of trade between the two countries totalled US$61.5 million in 2019 and is expected to witness further growth, noting that the UAE’s convenient business environment is a motivation for Tajik companies to explore available opportunities in Emirati markets.

The regular mutual visits between officials and commercial delegations from the two countries have played a major role in strengthening their bilateral ties, most notably in business and commerce, he further added, stressing that Tajikistan is keen to participate in many exhibitions organised by the UAE, including Gulfood and SIAL Middle East.

The next edition of the "Joint UAE-Tajikistan Committee on Commercial and Economic Cooperation" will further boost their relations, further said.

Speaking about the tourism sector, Mahmudzoda explained that many Tajik tourists visit the UAE annually and more Emirati tourists are visiting Tajikistan, noting that this number doubled three-fold last year. Around 2,500 Tajik citizens currently reside in the UAE, and this number is witnessing constant growth, he added.

The two countries also have strong cultural ties, he stressed while highlighting their rich cultural heritage and their mutual keenness to strengthen their cultural ties.

Under this framework, Tajikistan participates in many cultural festivals in the UAE, most notably the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival and the Sharjah Heritage Festival, he said in conclusion.