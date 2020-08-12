UAE is pioneer of youth empowerment, says Noura Al Kaabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2020) Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, has said that the world is today celebrating World Youth Day, under the theme, "Involving Youth in Global Efforts," to highlight the participation of the youth in local and international events and present their achievements in all sectors.

On the occasion, Al Kaabi pointed out that the UAE is a pioneer of youth empowerment and is preparing its young people to assume their responsibilities and participate in the decision-making process, stressing that the UAE Cabinet’s decision to select 33 young people to become members of the boards of directors of Federal authorities reflects the country’s youth empowerment efforts and will supply its youth with the required skills and involve them in official work.

She added that the UAE is witnessing the outcomes of the efforts of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the confidence of its leadership in the capacities of the youth, through the adoption of strategic policies and plans that offer the youth many academic options and enable them to acquire future skills.

"Although the current year has been exceptional for the entire world, the UAE managed to launch the Hope Probe, the first Arab and Islamic probe to travel to Mars made by 200 Emirati engineers, and the Emirati youth took over the operation of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, the first of its kind in the region, while the number of Emirati cadres working at the plant has doubled to account for 40 percent of its reactor operators," she further added.

Al Kaabi stressed that development and modernisation are among the features of young communities, as they are new, generate innovative and inspiring ideas, and create promising opportunities. These communities are capable of making changes by influencing others, adopting knowledge-based solutions and programmes, and promoting research partnerships that will serve humanity and reduce the wealth gaps between countries, she said in conclusion.