UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Is Proud Of Ethical, Humanitarian Legacy Of Sheikh Zayed: Sultan Al Mansouri

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 05:00 PM

UAE is proud of ethical, humanitarian legacy of Sheikh Zayed: Sultan Al Mansouri

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2020) Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, has said that the UAE is proud of the ethical and humanitarian legacy of the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

"Today, as we celebrate Zayed Humanitarian Work Day, we remember those values, which the world need today as a result of the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic," he added.

In his statement on this occasion, Al Mansouri stressed that Sheikh Zayed’s philosophy and love for giving were demonstrated during the crisis faced by the entire world, through the policy adopted by the country’s leadership to support all needy peoples, by providing over 334 tonnes of medical aid to 32 countries around the world supporting 334,000 healthcare workers.

"Every day, we are witnessing charity initiatives launched in the UAE community, such as volunteer initiatives, rent exemptions, and the adoption of social responsibility practices," he said in conclusion.

Related Topics

World UAE Rent All Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

KP Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali recovers from ..

14 minutes ago

Chairman GUOJ KP tests positive for coronavirus

14 minutes ago

Around 45,000 Tiger Force volunteers in action to ..

14 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Help US, Taliban Overcome Differen ..

14 minutes ago

Rs. 96.4916 billion disbursed among 7,918,457 bene ..

11 minutes ago

PIA to bring back stranded Pakistanis back from Sp ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.