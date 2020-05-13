UAE is proud of ethical, humanitarian legacy of Sheikh Zayed: Sultan Al Mansouri

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2020) Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, has said that the UAE is proud of the ethical and humanitarian legacy of the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

"Today, as we celebrate Zayed Humanitarian Work Day, we remember those values, which the world need today as a result of the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic," he added.

In his statement on this occasion, Al Mansouri stressed that Sheikh Zayed’s philosophy and love for giving were demonstrated during the crisis faced by the entire world, through the policy adopted by the country’s leadership to support all needy peoples, by providing over 334 tonnes of medical aid to 32 countries around the world supporting 334,000 healthcare workers.

"Every day, we are witnessing charity initiatives launched in the UAE community, such as volunteer initiatives, rent exemptions, and the adoption of social responsibility practices," he said in conclusion.