UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Is Role Model Of Tolerance, Coexistence, Peace: Pope Francis

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 05:45 PM

UAE is role model of tolerance, coexistence, peace: Pope Francis

VATICAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2019) His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church praised the UAE's approach that enhances the pillars of tolerance, coexistence and peace.

While receiving a UAE delegation that included members of the Emirati Embassy in Madrid and the Tolerance and Coexistence Training Programme of the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research, ECSSR, Pope Francis said that he has good memories of his visit to the country last February.

The UAE is a role model of coexistence and human fraternity and represents a meeting place among various civilisations and cultures, he said. He looks forward to spreading and establishing the culture of peace, tolerance and coexistence in the world and building bridges of communication among various religions and cultures, he added.

Members of the delegation extended thanks to His Holiness Pope Francis for hosting them.

Sara Al Mahri, Head of the Economic, Political and Media Affairs Section at the Embassy of the UAE in Madrid, conveyed to him the regards of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Supreme Council members, Rulers of the Emirates.

She also spoke about the key role of the UAE in strengthening the values of tolerance and the efforts of the Emirati organisations to spread and boost dialogue, acceptance of others, and openness to various cultures at local, regional and international avenues.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Visit Rashid Madrid February Church Media

Recent Stories

Bilawal says PTI govt cannot alleviate problems of ..

10 minutes ago

Junaid Jamshed's 3rd death anniversary observed in ..

12 minutes ago

Russia to Resume Gas Supplies Beneficial to Ukrain ..

13 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

13 minutes ago

Oxford University Press organizes teacher training ..

20 minutes ago

 16-player squad announced for upcoming tests mat ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.