UAE is role model of tolerance, coexistence, peace: Pope Francis

VATICAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2019) His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church praised the UAE's approach that enhances the pillars of tolerance, coexistence and peace.

While receiving a UAE delegation that included members of the Emirati Embassy in Madrid and the Tolerance and Coexistence Training Programme of the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research, ECSSR, Pope Francis said that he has good memories of his visit to the country last February.

The UAE is a role model of coexistence and human fraternity and represents a meeting place among various civilisations and cultures, he said. He looks forward to spreading and establishing the culture of peace, tolerance and coexistence in the world and building bridges of communication among various religions and cultures, he added.

Members of the delegation extended thanks to His Holiness Pope Francis for hosting them.

Sara Al Mahri, Head of the Economic, Political and Media Affairs Section at the Embassy of the UAE in Madrid, conveyed to him the regards of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Supreme Council members, Rulers of the Emirates.

She also spoke about the key role of the UAE in strengthening the values of tolerance and the efforts of the Emirati organisations to spread and boost dialogue, acceptance of others, and openness to various cultures at local, regional and international avenues.