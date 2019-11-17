UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Is Sri Lanka’s Largest Trading Partner In ME; 6th Largest Source Of FDI: Foreign Secretary

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 05:15 PM

UAE is Sri Lanka’s largest trading partner in ME; 6th largest source of FDI: Foreign Secretary

By Binsal Abdulkader ABU DHABI (WAM) (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) The United Arab Emirates is the sixth largest source of the Foreign Direct Investment, FDI, inflows to Sri Lanka, and its largest trading partner in the middle East with bilateral trade representing more than half of the country’s total trade with the region, a top Sri Lankan official told the Emirates News Agency, WAM.

There was a quantum leap in bilateral trade exchanges between Sri Lanka and the UAE, with 62.92 percent increase during the past three years, Ravinatha P Aryasinha, Sri Lankan Foreign Secretary, said in an exclusive interview during his official visit to Abu Dhabi.

The FDI inflows from the UAE to Sri Lanka during 2015-2018 were to the tune of US$641million, he revealed.

During 2015-2017, Sri Lanka received US$593 million in FDI from the UAE, which represented 6.1 percent of the total FDI inflows to the country during that period, he said.

"In 2018 alone, we had FDI worth US$48 million from the UAE," Aryasinha revealed.

The bilateral trade in 2016 was $1.34 billion, which jumped to US$2.13 billion in 2018, witnessing a 62.92 percent increase, he said.

Of the US$2.13 trade in 2018, total exports from Sri Lanka to the UAE were to the tune of $US290 million and total imports from the UAE to Sri Lanka were valued at US$1.84 billion, the official said.

Tea [worth US$48 million], coffee, apparels, and tobacco were the major exports from Sri Lanka, whereas petroleum and related products were major imports from the UAE, he explained.

As most of Sri Lanka’s oil imports are from the Arabian Gulf countries, including the UAE, the region has a crucial role in the country’s energy security, Aryasinha said.

Sri Lanka’s trade with the UAE in 2018 represented 56.5 percent of the country’s total trade with the Middle East, making the UAE its largest trading partner in the region, the official revealed.

The trade between Sri Lanka and the Middle East [14 countries, including the UAE] accounted for $US3.77 billion in 2018, of which total exports from Sri Lanka to the Middle East amounted to US$1.16 billion and total imports from the Middle East were pegged at $US2.61 billion, Aryasinha explained.

About 71,636 tourists from the Middle East visited Sri Lanka in 2018 and 5,785 of them were from the UAE, he said.

Sri Lanka also received US$3.59 billion worth foreign remittances in 2018 from over one million Sri Lankans working in the Middle East, which represented 52.2 percent of the total remittances the country received during the same period, Arysinha said.

These were from from Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Palastine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Turkey, UAE, and Yemen.

Saudi Arabia is hosting the largest number of Sri Lankans in the region – more than 400,000.

Although Sri Lankans have been travelling to the Middle East and Southeast Asia for many years for work, the number of people going to new destinations has been increased in recent years. "Many people are now going to South Korea, Italy, Germany and Cyprus and the Caribbean," he revealed.

The remittances from the diaspora heavily support the Sri Lankan economy. The Government has introduced insurance scheme and pension fund for Sri Lankans living abroad to ensure their welfare, Aryasinha concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Syria Exports Israel Iran Sri Lanka Turkey Yemen Iraq UAE Kuwait Abu Dhabi Oman Oil Visit Qatar Germany Same Italy Bahrain South Korea Saudi Arabia Cyprus United Arab Emirates Middle East 2016 2018 2019 From Government Top Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Aramex launches Aramex Spot, expands delivery opti ..

31 minutes ago

Environment and Protected Areas Authority marks Wo ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Post issues commemorative stamp entitled ..

2 hours ago

DMCC publishes diamond terminology guideline in Ar ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed open &#039; ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.