UAE Is Steadfast In Efforts To Intensify Its Humanitarian And Volunteer Work: Hamdan Bin Zayed

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2023 | 12:45 AM

UAE is steadfast in efforts to intensify its humanitarian and volunteer work: Hamdan bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), affirmed that the UAE, guided by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is steadfast in its ever-growing efforts to expand and intensify its humanitarian and volunteer work, and limit the fallout of crises and disasters.

In a statement marking Zayed Humanitarian Work Day, Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the country's efforts to alleviate the quake-caused suffering Syria and Türkiye, adding that the UAE will continue to serve as an inspiration in terms of finding solutions and taking proactive measures to limit the repercussions of natural disasters and crises.

He also said that the UAE's wise leadership was greatly inspired by the teachings and life work of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which eventually put the UAE at the forefront of countries that promote human fraternity and helping one another.

