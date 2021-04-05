UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Is Strengthening Development Model To Keep Pace With International Standards: Mansour Bin Zayed

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 10:00 PM

UAE is strengthening development model to keep pace with international standards: Mansour bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, stated that the UAE is strengthening its development model to keep pace with international standards, noting that it is consolidating its stature as a leading country in all areas of development.

He made this statement today while chairing a meeting of the Ministerial Development Council, which took place at Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi, and discussed several initiatives and issues related to government modernisation.

The meeting’s agenda included discussing the UAE’s construction guidelines, in line with the latest international standards, to support the country’s vision to achieve sustainability in the construction and infrastructure sectors, which will boost its international competitiveness.

The council also discussed ways of supporting agricultural and livestock product imports and re-exports, through establishing a partnership with the private sector and benefitting from its capacities in the field of food security, which will encourage trade and agricultural and livestock entrepreneurship and enhance the country’s capacity to meet the needs of its people and maintain price stability.

In terms of regulations, the council discussed several suggestions and decisions, including how to identify a debt value that will oblige debtors to initiate insolvency and fund liquidation procedures.

The council also talked about the introduction of a system for monitoring the progress of Emirati women in women’s empowerment indexes and improving their strategic competitiveness.

The meeting’s agenda included the FNC’s recommendations on the policy of the Ministry of education related to overseeing schools, as well as the policy of the Ministry of Culture and Youth.

The council then reviewed the outcomes of the coordination between Federal and local authorities in managing federal roads, as well as several government reports on modernising government work.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education UAE Abu Dhabi Progress Price Women All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Malta to Resume Air Traffic With Libya, Reopen Emb ..

2 minutes ago

Amendments to Zakat Act necessary to bring transpa ..

2 minutes ago

More than 1,800 prisoners escape after attack on N ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Begins Official Vi ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan keen to expand bilateral ties with Japan: ..

6 minutes ago

ACC imposes fines on marriages halls, restaurants ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.