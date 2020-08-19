UrduPoint.com
UAE Is Symbol Of Giving, Message Of Humanity: Saqr Al Qasimi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

UAE is symbol of giving, message of humanity: Saqr Al Qasimi

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2020) Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Charity International, SCI, has affirmed that the UAE has topped the list of donor countries for humanitarian aid globally for consecutive years, proving its position as a symbol of giving and a message of humanity.

In a statement on World Humanitarian Day, which is celebrated on 19th August, Sheikh Saqr added that this achievement is in line with the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, while highlighting the support of individuals and institutions, especially media institutions, in communicating society's message to its audience.

Pointing out that the SCI’s spending increased by AED90 million in the first half of this year as compared to the same period last year, Sheikh Saqr lauded the significant role of philanthropists in supporting the SCI.

Continuing his statement, Sheikh Saqr has further underscored the SCI’s services that ensure the implementation of its mega projects.

He expressed his heartfelt thanks to the Ruler of Sharjah, for his confidence in the Sharjah Charity International and extended his thanks to the donors and philanthropists.

On World Humanitarian Day, the international community is paying special tribute to #RealLifeHeroes – humanitarians and front-line workers who are doing extraordinary work to help people whose lives have been upended by crises, including COVID-19. The United Nations will launch a global campaign that celebrates humanitarians – to say "thank you" to the people who committed their lives to help others and publish stories of some of those inspiring heroes.

The UAE also launched several "thank you" initiatives to pay special tribute to these real-life heroes.

