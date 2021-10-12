UrduPoint.com

UAE Is The Country Of Choice For Arab Youth For The 10th Straight Year: Survey

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 04:45 PM

UAE is the country of choice for Arab youth for the 10th straight year: Survey

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) Arab youth have named the UAE as the country in the world they would most like to live in and the one they would most like their own nation to emulate for the 10th straight year. This is one of the main findings of the 13th Annual ASDA’A BCW Arab Youth Survey released today.

This year’s study, conducted by global research and analytics company PSB Insights, polled 3,400 young Arabs, aged 18 to 24 years, in 50 cities and territories in 17 Arab states from 6th - 30th June 2021, with the cohort being equally split between men and women.

Nearly half of young Arabs (47 percent) selected the UAE as their favourite place to live, more than double the number of votes the poll’s second-ranked country, the US received. Almost the same proportion (46 percent) said the UAE was the country they most wanted their own to be like, followed by the US (28 percent), Canada and Germany (each chosen by 12 percent of interviewees) and France (11 percent).

The UAE’s growing economy and the wide range of opportunities it offers were cited by nearly a third (28 percent) of the Arab youth, with the country’s clean environment, safety and security, and generous salary packages also ranked highly among the characteristics they most associate with the country.

Commenting on the survey, Sunil John, President, MENA, BCW and Founder of ASDA’A BCW said that its findings will be particularly gratifying as the UAE celebrates its half-centennial this year and looks forward to the next 50 years of its prosperity and success.

"With the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic now receding thanks to the leadership’s proactive efforts, and Expo 2020 Dubai underway amidst huge fanfare, a spirit of positivity and optimism is clearly detectable in this year’s findings, while the trust of Emirati youth in their nation’s economic vision remains universally high," he said.

He referred that the Emirati respondents also acknowledged the UAE’s efforts to promote gender equality, with more than eight in 10 saying that men and women have the same rights and equal access to employment; again, this is far above the regional average.

Arab youth in MENA region overall were surprisingly hopeful and optimistic about the future, according to the survey with nearly two-thirds (60 percent) saying their best days lay ahead of them. In the UAE, 90 percent of Emirati youth said their ‘best days lie ahead’.

While nearly two-thirds (62 percent) of Emirati youth said they expected to have a better life than their parents, a staggering 99 percent said their country’s economy was heading in the right direction, up from 97 percent last year. Moreover, all the young Emirati men and women polled this year said their voice mattered to the country’s leadership, another inspiring finding to mark the nation’s Jubilee year.

Related Topics

World Canada France UAE Dubai Company Germany Young Split Same June Women 2020 All From Best Arab

Recent Stories

Khalid Al Qasimi stresses importance of ‘Aman’ ..

Khalid Al Qasimi stresses importance of ‘Aman’ in protecting residents, prop ..

16 minutes ago
 BISE schedule for Husn-e-Qirat, Naat contests

BISE schedule for Husn-e-Qirat, Naat contests

5 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Municipality Department launches ‘The Address’ mapping system

16 minutes ago
 US partners with actor Mahira Khan, Singer Shahzad ..

US partners with actor Mahira Khan, Singer Shahzad Roy to encourage Covid-19 vac ..

5 minutes ago
 COVID-19 lockdown to end in Australian capital ami ..

COVID-19 lockdown to end in Australian capital amid battle against 3rd wave

17 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 1,347 more COVID-19 cases, 334,163 ..

S.Korea reports 1,347 more COVID-19 cases, 334,163 in total

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.