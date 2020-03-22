UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Is The Most Prepared Country For E-learning In The World, Says Mohammed Bin Rashid After Attending First Day Of Distance Learning

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 07:00 PM

UAE is the most prepared country for e-learning in the world, says Mohammed bin Rashid after attending first day of distance learning

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2020) Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, attended today the first day of distance learning for students, as part of preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

Sheikh Mohammed said that schools stopped but education won’t stop, as the UAE is the most prepared country for e-learning in the world. "Over the past ten years, we have invested significantly in developing smart education systems and today we are reaping the fruits of our investments. We have smart leaning systems coupled with sophisticated infrastructure. We have Madrasa e-learning platform, which features thousands of scientific lessons ready for all stages" Sheikh Mohammed said today in a series of tweets on his page.

Sheikh Mohammed attended the first day of the spring semester at Al Majid Model school in Sharjah. "Thanks to Ms Amal Zaid Naser and her students at Al Majid Model School in Sharjah for hosting me in their online class.

It is a new experience to everyone and parents have a great role to play and support distance learning system. It is because the other option will waste a full semester ... and nobody will accept that," added Sheikh Mohammed.

The implementation of the distance learning system has been among the drastic measures taken by UAE government in light of the outbreak of coronavirus. The Ministry of Education today launched the distance learning system for students in all Emirati schools and higher education institutions. The system will be in place for a period of two weeks. 1.2 million students from schools and universities across the country started the distance learning today.

The ministry has trained more than 25,000 teachers and administrators in public schools and 9,200 teachers and principals in private schools to run the e-learning process.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Education UAE Dubai Sharjah Rashid All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FNC Health Committee remotely discusses draft fede ..

35 minutes ago

Etisalat launches business platform for SMBs

1 hour ago

Ministry of Education launches distance learning s ..

2 hours ago

Former Real Madrid President dies from coronavirus

2 hours ago

Dubai Chamber to support public-private partnershi ..

3 hours ago

Distance learning begins at Sharjah&#039;s Arab Ac ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.