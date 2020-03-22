UAE is the most prepared country for e-learning in the world, says Mohammed bin Rashid after attending first day of distance learning

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2020) Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, attended today the first day of distance learning for students, as part of preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

Sheikh Mohammed said that schools stopped but education won’t stop, as the UAE is the most prepared country for e-learning in the world. "Over the past ten years, we have invested significantly in developing smart education systems and today we are reaping the fruits of our investments. We have smart leaning systems coupled with sophisticated infrastructure. We have Madrasa e-learning platform, which features thousands of scientific lessons ready for all stages" Sheikh Mohammed said today in a series of tweets on his page.

Sheikh Mohammed attended the first day of the spring semester at Al Majid Model school in Sharjah. "Thanks to Ms Amal Zaid Naser and her students at Al Majid Model School in Sharjah for hosting me in their online class.

It is a new experience to everyone and parents have a great role to play and support distance learning system. It is because the other option will waste a full semester ... and nobody will accept that," added Sheikh Mohammed.

The implementation of the distance learning system has been among the drastic measures taken by UAE government in light of the outbreak of coronavirus. The Ministry of Education today launched the distance learning system for students in all Emirati schools and higher education institutions. The system will be in place for a period of two weeks. 1.2 million students from schools and universities across the country started the distance learning today.

The ministry has trained more than 25,000 teachers and administrators in public schools and 9,200 teachers and principals in private schools to run the e-learning process.