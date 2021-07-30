UrduPoint.com

UAE Is Top Destination For Indian Job-seekers, Says Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 07:15 PM

UAE is top destination for Indian job-seekers, says minister

By Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2021) The UAE is the most popular destination for Indians seeking work abroad, the Indian Parliament was told yesterday citing statistics for the last five years from the government’s Bureau of Immigration.

V Muraleedharan, the Minister of State for External Affairs, told Lok Sabha, the lower House of Parliament, that the GCC region made up four of the five top destinations for overseas work among both Indian professionals and blue collar workers.

The US is the only non-Gulf country among the top five, Muraleedharan told Lok Sabha member Dr. Manoj Rajoria, who sought to know "country-wise, where the maximum number of India’s youth travel abroad for jobs".

The UAE is followed by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, US and Oman, in descending order of numbers, the Minister said.

"With a view to facilitate safe and legal overseas employment to the youth, especially from vulnerable sections of society, aspiring for jobs abroad, the government has put in place the e-Migrate portal with details of registered recruiting agents in the country," he added.

"The portal also details the Names of unregistered/illegal agents functioning in various states," in order to caution job-seekers falling prey to cheating.

Under India’s Emigration Act, semi-skilled and unskilled workers going abroad are required to obtain prior emigration clearance from the office of Protector of Emigrants (POE). Professions notified by the POE from time to time also require prior emigration clearance.

In the last five years overseas workers requiring prior emigration clearance have come from the following states in descending order of numbers, Muraleedharan said. These states are Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.

Related Topics

India Parliament UAE Oman Qatar Sabha Saudi Arabia From Government Top Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Low intensity rainfall likely in various parts of ..

Low intensity rainfall likely in various parts of country: PMD

2 minutes ago
 Erdogan Warns of New Restrictions After Eid al-Adh ..

Erdogan Warns of New Restrictions After Eid al-Adha Celebrations Caused COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago
 US Trade Representative's Top China Adviser Mark W ..

US Trade Representative's Top China Adviser Mark Wu Resigns - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Crypto-mining operation uncovered at Polish police ..

Crypto-mining operation uncovered at Polish police HQ

3 minutes ago
 Two killed, seven injured in separate road mishaps ..

Two killed, seven injured in separate road mishaps

6 minutes ago
 Thatha water supply reference adjourned till Aug 1 ..

Thatha water supply reference adjourned till Aug 12

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.