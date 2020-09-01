UAE, Israel agree to establish committee for banking and financial cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2020) Abdulhamid Saeed Alahmadi, Governor of the UAE Central Bank, and Ronen Peretz, Director-General of the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, for future cooperation in the banking and financial sector.

During a meeting held in Abu Dhabi today, parties agreed to form working groups and bilateral committees to facilitate banking between the UAE and Israel. The MoU was signed in the presence of Meir Ben-Shabbat, National Security Adviser and Head of the Israeli National Security Council.