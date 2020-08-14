UrduPoint.com
UAE-Israel Deal Shows Wisdom Of Friends And Foes Working Together To Solve Global Problems: Omar Ghobash

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:30 PM

UAE-Israel deal shows wisdom of friends and foes working together to solve global problems: Omar Ghobash

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2020) ABU DHABI, 14th August, 2020 (WAM) - The agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalise their diplomatic relations is an example for the wisdom demanded by the current situation that all parties, including friends and foes, have to work together to solve pressing problems that threaten the very existence of humanity, according to a senior Emirati official.

"This development is a globally significant matter, not just between Israel and the UAE. Many of the problems can be solved by regional or global actors friends and foes have to work together­ for that. COVID is an example for the necessity of such a global cooperation," said Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Cultural Affairs.

Apart from the possible scientific and technological cooperation between both parties out of this agreement, what is important is decoupling of politics and other areas, he told Emirates news Agency, WAM.

"We may politically disagree with our neighbours but yet can continue to cooperate with them in all other areas of mutual interests," Ghobash stressed.

The joint statement revealed that the UAE and Israel would immediately expand and accelerate cooperation regarding the treatment of and the development of a vaccine for the coronavirus.

Stopping the Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories is also the most important aspect of this agreement, he emphasised.

"This has given a very important opportunity to revive the two-state solution something a few days ago was not conceivable at all."

"Moreover, the Israeli annexation plan was very dangerous and we have taken a bold step to stop it. It is a generous move to open up opportunities for Palestinians in the direction of a two-state solution," Ghobash pointed out.

It is up to the Palestinians to grab this opportunity, he said.

About the reactions from the Arab world, he said it would be normal that some people may disagree with this development. "Most important thing is we do not operate on ideological grounds. We are pragmatic and we are driven by pragmatism.

"We always address the problems to solve them. This approach is evident since the establishment of the Emirates," Ghobash explained.

"This was done for the Palestinian people and because we stand with Palestinians. We wanted to open up the opportunity for the Palestinians towards a two-state solution," he made it clear.

