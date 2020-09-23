UrduPoint.com
UAE, Israel Discuss Cooperation In Energy Sector

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 07:15 PM

UAE, Israel discuss cooperation in energy sector

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2020) During a remote meeting held via video conferencing, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, discussed, with Yuval Steinitz, Israeli Minister of Energy, the bilateral ties between the UAE and Israel and ways of reinforcing them in the sectors of energy and infrastructure, especially in renewable energy.

During the meeting, Al Mazrouei presented the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, which is the country’s first unified energy plan that aims to maintain a balance between production and consumption and meet global environmental commitments, to create a favourable economic environment for overall growth.

Both sides also discussed ways of strengthening their cooperation in oil and gas, as well as the adoption of green energy and advanced technologies in the areas of energy and cybersecurity-related to energy.

They then agreed to discuss mutual investment opportunities in the field of energy to achieve their mutual interests.

