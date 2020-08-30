UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, Israel Discuss Cooperation In Food, Water Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 09:45 PM

UAE, Israel discuss cooperation in food, water security

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2020) UAE Minister of State for Food and Water Security, Mariam Al Mheiri and Israel's Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alon Schuster, held a virtual meeting last Friday.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasised the great opportunities lying ahead for both countries as a result of the Peace Accord.

The meeting comes as part of the UAE's efforts to support the principles of peace, tolerance and fraternity in the middle East.

The two ministers pledged to collaborate in areas of food and water security, both of great concern for the UAE and Israel, R&D, aquaculture, Agritech, and other fields.

The two ministries will now open a direct channel and work together to lay out a programme of cooperation.

Related Topics

Israel Water Agriculture UAE Middle East

Recent Stories

Government’s development, readiness for future p ..

35 minutes ago

Integrated Transport Centre announces safety proce ..

35 minutes ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure drafts unifi ..

35 minutes ago

TRA organises virtual discussion on role of women ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai Economy conducts field visits to monitor pri ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Step Unified Challenge&#039; crosses targets ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.