UAE, Israel discuss cooperation in food, water security

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2020) UAE Minister of State for Food and Water Security, Mariam Al Mheiri and Israel's Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alon Schuster, held a virtual meeting last Friday.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasised the great opportunities lying ahead for both countries as a result of the Peace Accord.

The meeting comes as part of the UAE's efforts to support the principles of peace, tolerance and fraternity in the middle East.

The two ministers pledged to collaborate in areas of food and water security, both of great concern for the UAE and Israel, R&D, aquaculture, Agritech, and other fields.

The two ministries will now open a direct channel and work together to lay out a programme of cooperation.