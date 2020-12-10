UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, Israel Discuss Cooperation In The Field Of Petroleum And Natural Gas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 03:15 PM

UAE, Israel discuss cooperation in the field of petroleum and natural gas

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2020) The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, along with the Israeli Ministry of Energy, held their first natural gas and petroleum working group meeting to discuss opportunities for cooperation and collaboration.

Following the signing of the historic Abraham Accords in Washington earlier this year, representatives from the United Arab Emirates and Israel welcomed the opportunity to explore how to promote and to advance the development of natural gas and petroleum within the two countries and to achieve their visions and shared goals.

During the meeting, which was attended from the UAE side by representatives of the Ministry of Energy, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, and on the Israeli side members of the Ministry of Energy, participants discussed ways to develop bilateral relations between the two countries and the future of joint cooperation in energy, petroleum and natural gas.

The two sides referred to the most prominent achievements and developments in the energy sector during the past 10 years in both countries, and the current statistics for each country in the fields of petroleum and natural gas. They also reviewed the most important petroleum projects and gas fields that the two countries are working on at the present time, and the volume of stocks and the amount of production and digital fields.

Related Topics

Israel Washington UAE Company Abu Dhabi Oil United Arab Emirates Stocks Gas From

Recent Stories

Group of men accused of raping girl, posting video ..

19 minutes ago

Putin to Take Part in Online Meeting of Supreme Eu ..

23 minutes ago

Environment dept seals 112 brick kilns, shifts 49 ..

23 minutes ago

Germany's virus numbers taking 'worrying' turn for ..

23 minutes ago

CTP speed camera squad directed to take strict act ..

23 minutes ago

Construction industry will improve economic prospe ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.