UAE, Israel issue joint statement following Bennett’s official visit to UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2021) The UAE and Israel issued the following statement following the official visit of Israeli Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, to the UAE:

"The Israeli Prime Minister's successful visit to the United Arab Emirates is another milestone in the development of warm relations and a tremendous partnership forged between the two countries.

"The leaders discussed a variety of economic and civic issues in which there has been significant progress in the past year, including private and public sector cooperation in R&D, technology, food security, climate, water, energy, environment, health and tourism.

"During the visit, both sides confirmed a shared desire to advance a range of significant areas of cooperation to further strengthen trade and economic relations, by establishing a joint research and development fund. This joint fund, and a corresponding joint business council, will harness leading economic and technological minds in the UAE and in Israel, and task them with commercialising solutions to challenges ranging from climate change and desertification to clean energy and future agriculture.

"The leaders seek to leverage the respective strengths and strategic relationships of the business communities in each country, to advance not only bilateral trade and innovation, but together bring technologies and business opportunities to markets across the middle East, CIS, East Asia and Africa.

"The meeting also addressed efforts to reach a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (UAEIL-CEPA), strengthen climate cooperation and promote regional connectivity through economic and infrastructure cooperation.

"The leaders also discussed joint efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting cooperation in research and development on testing and treatment. They commended the high rate of vaccination in both countries, noting that the UAE and Israel are ranked among the top countries worldwide in this regard. The two leaders also noted their commitment to working together to pursue a sustainable and equitable economic recovery from the pandemic.

"In addition, both countries will continue to encourage tourism and promote the values ​​of interfaith tolerance and the development of ties between peoples."