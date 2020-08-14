UAE-Israel normalisation of ties will bring broader peace in Middle East: US Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

By Binsal Abdulkader ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2020) The normalisation of diplomatic relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel is a bold step that will bring broader peace in the middle East, a top US diplomat told Emirates news Agency, WAM, on Friday.

"Under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the UAE has taken a bold step towards securing broader peace in the Middle East for generations to come," said John Rakolta, the US Ambassador to the UAE.

In establishing relations with Israel, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed has shown once again that the UAE is a leader in the region, becoming the first country of the Gulf Cooperation Council to recognise the benefits that normalisation will bring to the nation and to its citizens, he pointed out.

"We look forward to an increased cooperation between the UAE and Israel, as two of the most advanced nations in the region work together on issues as critical as healthcare, food security, and trade," Rakolta said.

"The United States is proud of its two great friends - the United Arab Emirates and Israel - and we applaud their vision and leadership in advancing regional peace now and in the future," the ambassador added.

As WAM reported, President Donald J. Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, spoke on Thursday and agreed to the full normalisation of relations between Israel and the UAE.

This historic diplomatic breakthrough will advance peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders and the courage of the United Arab Emirates and Israel to chart a new path that will unlock the great potential in the region, said a joint statement.

Delegations from Israel and the United Arab Emirates will meet in the coming weeks to sign bilateral agreements regarding investment, tourism, direct flights, security, telecommunications, technology, energy, healthcare, culture, the environment, the establishment of reciprocal embassies, and other areas of mutual benefit.