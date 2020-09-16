UAE-Israel Peace Accord will revive Middle East peace process: FNC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2020) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC has affirm that the UAE- Israel Peace Accord is a historic step towards reviving the process of peace in the middle East, and will guarantee the region’s security and stability.

In a statement issued by the Council today Ghobash said, "FNC stresses that the accord reflects the never-changing principles of Emirati policy, which is its historic legacy and openness towards all countries while achieving its higher strategic interests, as well as its coexistence with different cultures and religions, in line with the values of tolerance it cherishes without prejudice, and its support for national, Arab and Islamic rights, under the framework of international legitimacy and international law.

He added, "We affirm that this accord represents a good opportunity to resume the regional, international and the United Nations, UN, efforts to achieve fair, comprehensive and permanent peace in the Middle East and guarantee the implementation of UN resolutions and conventions, especially those related to the establishment of a Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem.

He noted, "We, therefore, express our full support for the accord and our political leadership of all subsequent initiatives, resolutions and foreign and international policies and we highlight our deep trust in the wise approach of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to managing the nation’s affairs and preserving its successes and achievements."

Ghobash also lauded the leading role of the political leadership in combatting all plans aimed at threatening the stability and security of the Arab region while praising its bold steps and strategic initiatives aimed at maintaining joint Arab security and defending legitimate Arab and Palestinian rights, to establish a new era of peace and development for the peoples of the region.