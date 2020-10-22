UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, Israel Sign Memorandum Of Understanding On Mutual Entry Visa Exemption

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 08:00 PM

UAE, Israel sign Memorandum of Understanding on mutual entry visa exemption

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2020) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced that UAE citizens can travel to the State of Israel without the need for a visa for a maximum of 90 days per visit.

The exemption comes in line with the mutual visa waiver Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, signed between both countries.

Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Culture and Public Diplomacy, signed on behalf of the UAE, while Shlomo Mor-Yosef, Director-General of the Population and Immigration Authority of the Ministry of Interior, signed on behalf of Israel.

"The entry into force of the MoU allows UAE passport holders to enter the State of Israel without a visa," Ghobash said, noting that this reflects both countries’ desire to strengthen promising relations and opportunities for cooperation that await the two countries, open up new horizons for cooperation in the region, and unlock economic potential with the aim of achieving the well-being of the peoples of the region and ensuring a better future for coming generations.

He underscored that the mutual visa waiver will have multiple positive effects on the tourism, trade, investment, and other sectors, as well as strengthen cooperation between both countries.

Related Topics

Israel UAE Visit Visa

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler visits Al Suhub Rest House project i ..

6 minutes ago

My father kept working while accompanying my mothe ..

21 minutes ago

Greece Extends Quarantine in Migrant Center on Chi ..

1 minute ago

Multi-pronged circular debt capping plan being imp ..

1 minute ago

Tanzania hit by recent IS attack near Mozambique b ..

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Thursday 22 Oct 2020

1 minute ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.