UAE, Israel sign Memorandum of Understanding on mutual entry visa exemption

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2020) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced that UAE citizens can travel to the State of Israel without the need for a visa for a maximum of 90 days per visit.

The exemption comes in line with the mutual visa waiver Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, signed between both countries.

Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Culture and Public Diplomacy, signed on behalf of the UAE, while Shlomo Mor-Yosef, Director-General of the Population and Immigration Authority of the Ministry of Interior, signed on behalf of Israel.

"The entry into force of the MoU allows UAE passport holders to enter the State of Israel without a visa," Ghobash said, noting that this reflects both countries’ desire to strengthen promising relations and opportunities for cooperation that await the two countries, open up new horizons for cooperation in the region, and unlock economic potential with the aim of achieving the well-being of the peoples of the region and ensuring a better future for coming generations.

He underscored that the mutual visa waiver will have multiple positive effects on the tourism, trade, investment, and other sectors, as well as strengthen cooperation between both countries.