UAE, Israel Sign MoU In Educational Affairs

Thu 18th November 2021 | 09:45 PM

UAE, Israel sign MoU in educational affairs

TEL AVIV, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2021) The UAE and Israel have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in educational affairs, which covers general, higher, technical and vocational education.

The MoU, which also aims to promote the exchange of visits by academics and students between the two parties, was signed under the framework of the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement signed between the UAE and Israel and their associated developmental vision and efforts that support peace, coexistence and understanding.

The MoU was signed by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, and Dr. Yifat Shaha-Biton, Minister of Education of Israel, in the presence of Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Mualla, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education for Academic Affairs, and Mohammed Mahmoud Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Israel.

During the ceremony, Al Hammadi presented the UAE’s centennial plans, its preparations for the upcoming 50 years and its goal to be the best country in the world in various areas, including education, by 2071.

The two sides also addressed their ongoing bilateral ties in the education sector and other areas of cooperation.

The MoU stipulates the formation of a joint committee aimed at facilitating, encouraging and promoting cooperation in the education sector, through encouraging coordination between educational institutions in both countries, in addition to organising mutual visits between administrative and educational establishments, as well as training courses, events, conferences, students exchange programmes and related activities.

The MoU also stipulates the exchange of information on qualifications equivalency, information technology, educational solutions and communication used, in addition to social inclusion, most notably through existing programmes that support children with learning difficulties and people of determination.

Al Hammadi recently visited Israel as head of a high-level delegation, which discussed several educational matters and areas of cooperation, and visited educational establishments.

