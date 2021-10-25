UAE, Israel sign MoU on mutual recognition of vaccination certificates

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2021) The United Arab Emirates and State of Israel have signed an MoU on the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates issued by the health authorities in the two countries.

The MoU comes as part of the ongoing cooperation and coordination between the two nations to ensure recovery and emerge stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The development falls within the two parties' keenness to facilitate the free movement of individuals and achieve the desired goals of the vaccination campaigns for various segments of society. The efforts made by the two sides in this respect have contributed to the two countries securing the highest rates of COVID-19 vaccinations per capita.

The MoU was signed virtually by Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, and Nitzan Horowitz Minister of Health of Israel, in the presence of a number of senior officials from both sides.

Based on this memorandum, the competent authorities in the two countries will be able to develop specific procedures ensuring the unrestricted movement of vaccinated individuals as part of the efforts made by the two countries’ governments to facilitate the safe movement of travelers under the Covid-19 pandemic. This MoU also supports the two nations' efforts to fight and overcome the pandemic.

Abdul Rahman Al Owais said that the MoU comes as part of the cooperation agreement concluded by the two countries to enhance coordination in large-scale health initiatives, unify efforts and exchange knowledge and expertise with regards to confronting global pandemics by employing digital health, AI, and innovation and utilising milestones in personalised medicine while promoting healthcare in accordance with best international practices.