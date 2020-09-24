UrduPoint.com
UAE, Israeli Ambassadors To The UN Meet To Discuss Issues Of Mutual Interest

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 12:00 PM

UAE, Israeli ambassadors to the UN meet to discuss issues of mutual interest

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2020) Lana Nusseibeh, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN, on Wednesday met with Gilad Erdan, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Israel to the UN, following the signing of the UAE-Israel Peace Accord in Washington, D.C., on 15th September 2020. The meeting was held at the UAE Mission to the UN.

During the meeting, the Ambassadors underscored the importance of cooperation to galvanize efforts to foster peace in the region. They discussed how the establishment of relations between the UAE and Israel contributes to providing enormous opportunities for both countries and the region.

The Ambassadors also reviewed mutual priorities at the UN, including the response to the coronavirus pandemic, digital cooperation and countering extremism online, empowering women and people of determination, climate action and environmental protection, energy, education, and cultural exchange.

