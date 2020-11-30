UrduPoint.com
UAE, Israeli Consulates In Sao Paulo Distribute Food Parcels To People Affected By COVID-19

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 02:30 PM

UAE, Israeli consulates in Sao Paulo distribute food parcels to people affected by COVID-19

SAO PAULO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2020) The UAE Consulate in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in cooperation with the Israeli Consulate, have distributed food parcels in a neighborhood located in Paraisópolis District, Sao Paulo, to people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative aims to ease the burden on vulnerable and low-income families facing dire conditions, as they have lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic.

"This initiative is due to the solidarity and cooperation of the UAE’s government and people, and is part of the UAE Consulate’s efforts to promote the country’s humanitarian approach, which was established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the Founding Fathers, and is being continued by the country’s leadership, headed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan," noted Ibrahim Al Alawi, UAE Consul-General in Sao Paulo.

He added that the UAE Consulate coordinated with the Israeli Consulate in Sao Paulo, reflecting their humanitarian cooperation and highlighting the fact that the UAE is a country of peace and compassion.

Alon Lavi, Israeli Consul-General in Sao Paulo, expressed his pleasure at the cooperation between the two countries in Sao Paolo.

Local residents expressed their appreciation for the humanitarian initiative, as well as for the social development and humanitarian aid work of the UAE.

