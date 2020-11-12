UAE, Israeli football associations explore joint cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2020) Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Football Association, UAEFA, held a virtual meeting with Oren Hasson, President of the Israel Football Association, to explore prospects for joint cooperation in sports.

They affirmed that sports, especially the football game, promote the message of peace among all peoples.

Salem Ali Al Shamsi, member of the UAEFA board, and Mohammed Abdullah Al Dhaheri, UAEFA Secretary General, attended the meeting.