UAE: Israeli imposition of sovereignty over areas of occupied West Bank unacceptable

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2020) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, today participated in an emergency meeting of the Executive Committee of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation at the level of foreign ministers.

The agenda of the meeting focused on discussing Israel’s plans to annex parts of Palestinian territory occupied in 1967. The UAE affirmed its absolute support for the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights.

During the meeting, which was held remotely and chaired by Saudi Arabia, Gargash said, "We affirm the enduring commitment of the UAE to the Palestinian cause, for which the OIC was established. Due to our support for the Palestinian people and their just demands, and as part of activating joint Islamic political action, we affirm that the Israeli Government’s programme to impose its sovereignty over areas of the occupied West Bank is unacceptable and violates international laws and resolutions, impedes the peace process, and undermines international efforts to resolve the Palestinian issue."

He stressed that these steps would infringe upon the historic rights of the Palestinian people stipulated in UN Security Council Resolution No.

478 for 1980 and impede the achievement of a lasting political solution in accordance with relevant international resolutions.

He then called upon the international community to honor its responsibilities in line with international law and the Charter of the United Nations to end the suffering of the Palestinian people and Israel’s occupation of all Palestinian lands and nullify any future measures that affect the peace process.

The UAE called on the OIC to send a strong message to confront Israel’s escalation and minimise repercussions on the Palestinian issue and the region’s security and stability.

The UAE also highlighted the need to pressure Israeli authorities to abide by all legitimate international decisions, including relevant Security Council resolutions, as well as decisions issued by ordinary and extraordinary Islamic summits and the OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers.

"These decisions affirm the right of the Palestinian people to enjoy their legitimate national rights, including their right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state based on its 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital," Gargash said in conclusion.