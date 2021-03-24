UAE, Israeli karate federations to sign partnership agreement in May

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2021) The UAE Karate Federation, chaired by Major General Nasser Abdul Razzaq Al-Razuki, has held a virtual coordination meeting with its Israeli counterpart, headed by Moshe Buchnik.

The Emirati side expressed appreciation for the Israeli federation's willingness to develop channels of collaboration and partnership between the two countries.

The two sides agreed during the meeting to sign a partnership agreement between the two federations in May 2021, which will include the organisation of camps, friendship championships and training courses for coaches and referees.