UAE, Italy Discuss Parliamentary Cooperation

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 05:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2020) Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, FNC, and Piero Fassino, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, remotely discussed the current relations between the UAE and Italy.

The meeting also touched upon means to further reinforce cooperation relations in various areas, as well as the advancing parliamentary ties between the legislative bodies of two countries.

During the meeting, both sides highlighted the deep bilateral ties between the two friendly countries and ways of reinforcing them, in light of their developing political and economic cooperation and their coordination in new areas, most notably their parliamentary and cultural relations.

They also highlighted the key role of parliaments in strengthening their cooperation to serve their interests, as well as the necessity of holding bilateral meetings and exchanging expertise.

The two sides then commended their overall strategic partnership, due to the support and directives of their respective leadership.

Dr. Al Nuaimi said both sides agreed to hold further bilateral meetings, joint seminars on religious and cultural dialogues, advance their parliamentary ties and direct their embassies to implement joint programmes in the coming period.

They also discussed the implications of the coronavirus, COVID-19, crisis. Al Nuaimi stressed the solidarity of the UAE for all countries, noting that it will continue supporting the international community, especially countries suffering most from the pandemic. He also highlighted the key role of parliamentarians in supporting the health sector during the crisis.

Fassino lauded the bilateral ties between the two countries, especially their parliamentary relations while stressing the key role of parliaments in strengthening the overall cooperation between the two countries.

He also highlighted the desire of the Italian Chamber of Deputies to advance its parliamentary ties with the FNC while commending the latest FNC elections, in which the women’s representation rose to 50 percent.

He then pointed out the importance of continuing the work of the Emirati-Italian Friendship Association, to achieve its goals and ensure convergence between the two friendly countries.

The remote meeting was attended by Omar Obaid Mohammed Al Hassan, UAE Ambassador to Italy, Nicola Lener, Italian Ambassador to the UAE, along with several officials.

