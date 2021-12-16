UAE, Italy discuss parliamentary cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) The Parliamentary Friendship Committee with European Parliaments of the Federal National Council (FNC) met with a delegation from the Italian Chamber of Deputies, led by Alessandro Fusacchia, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting was attended by FNC members Sarah Falkinaz, Head of the Committee, Dherar Belhoul, Deputy Head of the Committee, Dr. Sheikha Al Tunaiji and Marwan Al Muhairi.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways of strengthening Emirati-Italian parliamentary cooperation, and highlighted the historic and deep-rooted ties between the two friendly countries, stressing the importance of maintaining their strategic relations in political, economic and cultural areas, as well as boosting their overall cooperation.

The committee’s members stressed the key role of parliaments in strengthening relations between countries, and the importance of reinforcing the coordination between FNC and the Italian Parliament, to unify their views and stances on issues of mutual concern during regional and international parliamentary events.

They also affirmed the need to exchange expertise, knowledge and the best parliamentary practices.

Falkinaz expressed the FNC’s keenness to develop its parliamentary ties with the Italian Parliament and highlighted the importance of supporting the activities of the Emirati-Italian Friendship Association.